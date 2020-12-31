StockMarketWire.com - Gaming and lottery company St. James House said its payments division had seen 'steady' performance during the period from 27 November to 23 December 2020.
The payments divisions had seen 'steady performance, with GBP:USD FX pair transactions growing 43% in volume, however there was a slowdown in incoming EUR deposits of around 18%, the company said.
'Overall, the number of active multicurrency accounts grew by 5% over the past 25 days, and the company expects the take up rate to increase significantly in the new year supported by sales and marketing activities,' it added.
In its lottery services division, there was a small rise in the number of weekly entries into the lotteries administered over the final quarter of the year.
Overall entries, however, would finish the year only slightly below the number at the end of 2019 and well in excess of 2018.
The company said its shares would continue to be suspended from trading on the London Stock Exchange after delaying the release of its annual reports.
The company's unaudited half-year financial results for the six months to 31 July 2020 would also not be published until the annual report, expected to be completed, is published.
