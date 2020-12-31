StockMarketWire.com - Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust said it had invested $21.1 million to acquire a solar portfolio in the US.
The investment marked the third of four planned seed investments, outlined in its prospectus dated 11 November 2020, the company said.
The 11.3 MW commercial rooftop and ground-mount solar portfolio consisting of 52 operating assets in Massachusetts and one operating asset in Connecticut had 100% of their revenues contracted with a weighted average remaining term of approximately 16 years.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
