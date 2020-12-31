StockMarketWire.com - CBD company Zoetic International said it would continue to pursue the sale of its 75 stake interest in DT Ultravert after Path Investments failed to meet the long-stop date to complete the deal.
The company said it would actively investigate solutions in relation to its interest in DTU, including continuing discussions with Path, as well as its Kansas Nitrogen and other natural resources assets.
At 8:33am: [LON:ZOE] share price was 0p at 38.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
