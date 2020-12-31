StockMarketWire.com - UK stocks opened lower on the final trading day of the year Thursday, ahead of a new era for UK-EU trade after UK MPs overwhelmingly backed the post-Brexit trade deal in a vote on Wednesday.
At 08:30, the benchmark FTSE 100 index was down 89 points, or 1.4%, at 6,467.83. Parliament voted 521-73 in favour of the post-Brexit deal on Wednesday, paving the way for the new trade arrangement to come into effect at 23.00GMT on Thursday.
FirstGroup rose 2.70% to 76 pence after selling three major properties for a combined $137 million, or £102 million as the transport company sought to downsize its Greyhound property portfolio.
Homebuilder Countrywide jumped 13% to 392 pence after accepting an improved 395 pence a share takeover offer from Connells.
Freight management services Xpediator fell 5.2% to 31.3 pence after it had entered into an agreement to sell its subsidiary EshopWedrop to Inert Logistics for £0.3 million.
Catalyst Media fell 2% to 50 pence as the marketing company reported wider annual losses after taking an impairment hit of £1.2 million on the writedown of its investment in Sports Information Services.
CBD company Zoetic International fell 8.9% to 62.8 pence after Path Investments missed the long-stop date to complete the purchase of the company's 75% stake in DT Ultravert.
Zoetic, however, said it would continue to seek alternative solution to sell its stake in DT Ultravert.
At 8:36am:
[LON:CMX] Catalyst Media Group PLC share price was 0p at 53p
[LON:CWD] Countrywide Plc share price was 0p at 208.1p
[LON:FGP] Firstgroup PLC share price was 0p at 58.5p
[LON:XPD] Xpediator Plc share price was 0p at 24.5p
