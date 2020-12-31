StockMarketWire.com - Investment company Asimilar said its subsidiary, Intrinsic Capital Jersey, had made a further direct equity investment of £250,000 in SeeQuestor.
SeeQuestor, a private limited company incorporated in the United Kingdom, delivers actionable intelligence by combing 'through some of the estimated 1.5 trillion hours of CCTV footage produced per year,' the company said.
Following its new investment, Asimilar and its subsidiaries would own 80,802 ordinary shares in SeeQuestor, representing approximately 7.65% of its current issued share capital.
The investment followed an initial investment of £470,180 by Asimilar in SeeQuestor announced on 27 February 2020 and a follow on investment of £250,000 by ICJL announced on 9 November 2020.
Intrinsic Capital Jersey had also been granted a 1 for 1 warrant to subscribe for further new ordinary shares in SeeQuestor.
At 9:07am: [LON:ASLR] share price was 0p at 23p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: