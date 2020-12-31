StockMarketWire.com - Franchise business Franchise Brands said it would continue its stock buyback programme up to an aggregate amount of £200,000 for six months in the new year through 30 June 2021.
The company said it would use its employee benefit trust to purchase shares.
During the period 1 July 2020 to 31 December 2020, the employee benefit trust purchased 264,848 shares at an average price of 96 pence per share.
At 9:22am: [LON:FRAN] Franchise Brands Plc share price was 0p at 102.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: