StockMarketWire.com - Oil and gas company Bahamas Petroleum Company said oral arguments were heard in the Supreme Court on 30 December and the company was now awaiting the outcome of a further ruling.
Justice Petra Hanna-Weekes at a prior hearing on 24 December 2020, had refused a motion for Judicial Review from environmental activists into the Government of The Bahamas' decision in February 2020 to grant BPC environmental authorisation to proceed with the drilling of the Perseverance #1 well.
The Honourable Justice Petra Hanna-Weekes had not indicated a date for when any further ruling will be provided, the company said.
The drilling of the Perseverance #1 well in The Bahamas would continue, it added.
