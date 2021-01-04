CA
05/01/2021 13:30 industrial product & raw materials price indexes
06/01/2021 13:15 official international reserves
07/01/2021 13:30 international merchandise trade
07/01/2021 15:00 Ivey PMI
CH
05/01/2021 07:30 CPI
07/01/2021 07:30 retail sales
CN
06/01/2021 03:15 services PMI
DE
05/01/2021 08:55 labour market statistics (incl unemployment)
06/01/2021 08:55 services PMI
06/01/2021 13:00 provisional CPI
07/01/2021 07:00 manufacturing orders and turnover
ES
06/01/2021 08:15 services PMI
EU
05/01/2021 09:00 monetary developments in the euro area (M3)
06/01/2021 09:00 services PMI
06/01/2021 10:00 PPI
07/01/2021 09:00 ECB economic bulletin
07/01/2021 10:00 flash estimate euro area inflation
07/01/2021 10:00 retail trade
07/01/2021 10:00 business climate and economic sentiment indicators
FR
06/01/2021 07:45 consumer confidence survey
06/01/2021 07:45 provisional CPI
06/01/2021 08:50 services PMI
IE
06/01/2021 01:01 services PMI
06/01/2021 11:00 monthly unemployment
07/01/2021 11:00 industrial production and turnover
IT
06/01/2021 08:45 services PMI
07/01/2021 10:00 provisional CPI
JP
05/01/2021 05:00 auto sales
06/01/2021 00:30 services PMI
06/01/2021 05:00 consumer confidence survey
UK
06/01/2021 00:01 shop price index
06/01/2021 07:00 UK official holdings of international reserves
06/01/2021 09:00 SMMT car registration figures
06/01/2021 09:30 CIPS -Markit services PMI
06/01/2021 14:30 BoE Governor Bailey appears before Treasury Committee
07/01/2021 09:30 narrow money (notes and coin) and reserve balances
07/01/2021 09:30 UK Finance quarterly business finance review
07/01/2021 09:30 CIP-Markit construction PMI
US
05/01/2021 13:55 Johnson Redbook retail sales index
05/01/2021 14:45 ISM-NY report on business
05/01/2021 15:00 ISM report on business manufacturing PMI
05/01/2021 21:30 API Weekly Statistical Bulletin
06/01/2021 12:00 MBA weekly mortgage applications survey
06/01/2021 13:15 ADP national employment report
06/01/2021 14:45 services PMI
06/01/2021 15:00 manufacturers' shipments, inventories and orders
06/01/2021 15:30 EIA weekly petroleum status report
06/01/2021 19:00 FOMC meeting minutes and economic forecast
07/01/2021 12:30 Challenger job-cut report
07/01/2021 13:30 international trade in goods and services
07/01/2021 13:30 initial jobless claims
07/01/2021 15:00 ISM report on business services PMI
07/01/2021 15:30 EIA weekly natural gas storage report
07/01/2021 17:00 monthly retail chain store sales index
07/01/2021 21:30 foreign central bank holdings
07/01/2021 21:30 federal discount window borrowings
07/01/2021 21:30 money stock measures
