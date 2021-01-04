StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca said it had completed the sale of commercial rights to its hypertension medications Atacand and Atacand Plus in over 70 countries to Cheplapharm Arzneimittel GmbH.
Under the terms of the agreement, AstraZeneca received a payment of $250m from Cheplapharm and would receive further non-contingent payments equal to $150m during the first half of 2021.
The present value of all payments, totalling $400m, will be reported in AstraZeneca's financial statements within other operating income in the fourth quarter of 2020, the said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
