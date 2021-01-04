StockMarketWire.com - Science and engineering group QinetiQ said it had won a five-year £127 million contract from the UK Ministry of Defence to provide engineering services for the Typhoon combat aircraft.
Under the order, the company would provide a range of services for Typhoon, from planning and acceptance through to regulatory assurance, trials support and optimisation of in-service capability.
QinetiQ would also provide expertise to the Typhoon radar development programme and data analytics for operational missions.
This contract win, announced on 12 November 2020, had been won through the engineering delivery partner framework.
'This win ... signals a strong start to the second half of the financial year for QinetiQ,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
