StockMarketWire.com - IT services provider IDE said it had won a 'significant' new contract, worth £22.5 million over the three years, with an existing customer within its partnership channel.
The £22.5 million was in addition to the existing circa £5 million per annum of revenue contracted with the partner.
Under the terms of the contract, the company had the opportunity to extend it for 'up to another two years if the commitment is not met,' the company said.
'The global pandemic led to many challenges, and it is in this context we are pleased to report that underlying trading has been satisfactory in the second half of 2020,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: