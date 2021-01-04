StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Great Western Mining Corporation said it had poured first gold and silver from its mineral jackpot property in Mineral County, Nevada.
The company also produced a dore bar as a pilot exercise using material from test spoil heaps on its property in Mineral Country.
'The success of the trial proves the concept of being able to extract gold and silver from up to 12,000 tons of material available from 38 spoil heaps on the property,' the company said.
'Great Western's first drilling targets in 2021 are planned for the Rock House group and the Olympic Gold project, both of which have been extensively surveyed in 2020,' it added.
'With the knowledge we have gained from this pilot exercise, which is still ongoing, and with first results from laboratory analysis due this month, we will be able to plan for commercial exploitation of precious metals as well as commence a new drill programme.'
At 8:21am: [LON:GWMO] Great Western Mining Corporation PLC share price was 0p at 0.24p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
