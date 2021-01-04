StockMarketWire.com - Base metal exploration company Castillo Copper said its drilling contractor had completed 20 drill-holes at the big one deposit and expected to release results shortly.
The 20-drill holes comprised six drill-holes for the 200 series with partial assays for visible copper confirming up to 4.1% of copper and 14 drill-holes for the 300 series with visible copper mineralisation apparent in BO_301-06RC, the company said.
'With geological interpretations of historic and fresh assays suggesting a shallow, high-grade scalable copper system apparent at the big one deposit, the board is optimistic that 2021 will be a transformative year and that significant shareholder value can be created as the Mt oxide project is developed,' the company said.
At 8:25am: [LON:CCZ] share price was 0p at 2.65p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
