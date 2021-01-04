StockMarketWire.com - Griffin Mining said it had been issued with a new mining licence from the Chinese Ministry of Land and Natural Resources covering both the zone 2 and zone 3 areas allowing the mining of 'significant' additional resources.
The granting of the 3rd Stage zone 3 project final acceptance permit would increase the annual mined ore from zone 3 from 820,000 tonnes in 2020 to 1.1 million tonnes in 2021, the company said.
But with the increased ore accessed from zone 2, this would increase to over 1.5 million tonnes per annum in 2022, increasing as more capital development is completed, it added.
At 9:00am: [LON:GFM] Griffin Mining share price was 0p at 75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
