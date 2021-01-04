StockMarketWire.com - Biotechnology company Tiziana Life Sciences said it had completed its clinical trial of Foralumab, a monoclonal antibody to treat COVID-19 patients in Brazil.
The topline data from the trial was expected to be available in January 2021, the company said.
'Because COVID-19 enters through the nasal and respiratory passage, the proprietary nasal formulation and nasal delivery of Foralumab is an innovative approach to provide immediate relief to COVID-19 patients,' it added.
At 9:26am: [LON:TILS] Tiziana Life Sciences Plc share price was 0p at 92p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
