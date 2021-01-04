StockMarketWire.com - Nutrition company Science in Sport said its chief executive Stephen Moon and chief financial officer James Simpson would provide a live presentation on the pre-close trading update on 14 January at 2pm.
The update will be provided via the investor meet company platform.
At 9:32am: [LON:SIS] Science In Sport Plc share price was 0p at 32.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
