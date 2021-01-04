StockMarketWire.com - Marketing specialists group M&C Saatchi confirmed it had appointed Moray MacLennan as chief executive officer.
MacLennan joined Saatchi and Saatchi as a trainee in 1983, leaving to help start M&C Saatchi in 1995. MacLennan was made Worldwide CEO in 2010 and had 'overseen its growth from a single London advertising agency to a global network of communications agencies operating in 30 countries,' the company said.
The company also confirmed that Gareth Davis had now assumed the role of independent non-executive chairman.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
