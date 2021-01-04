StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical and services company Clinigen said it had appointed Sam Herbert as chief operating officer.

Before joining Clinigen, Herbet spent seven years at World Courier, a provider of specialty logistics and distribution services to the pharmaceutical, biotech and healthcare community.




At 9:44am: [LON:CLIN] Clinigen Group PLC share price was 0p at 683p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com