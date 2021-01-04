StockMarketWire.com - Oil and gas operator and producer Gulf Keystone Petroleum said it had appointed Jon Harris as chief executive officer.
Harris has over 30 years' experience in the oil and gas industry and joins GKP from SASOL Limited, an integrated energy and chemicals company based in South Africa where he was executive vice president, of the upstream business.
At 9:45am: [LON:GKP] Gulf Keystone Petroleum share price was 0p at 78.9p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
