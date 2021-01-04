StockMarketWire.com - Clean Energy company Berkeley Energia said that its home member state for the trading of its shares in the EU would automatically cease to be the UK, and instead would now be Spain.
Following the end of the transition period on 31 December, the competent authority of the home member state was now the Spanish National Securities Market Commission, the company said.
'Home Member State status may be revised should any future agreement between the UK and the EU be reached post-Brexit regarding equivalence or passporting arrangements,' it added.
The company's shares would continue to trade on the Australian Securities and London Stock exchanges as per normal.
At 9:55am: [LON:BKY] Berkeley Energia Ltd share price was 0p at 23.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: