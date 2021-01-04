StockMarketWire.com - Conygar Investment Company has submitted plans for a 223-bed hotel to be built alongside a previously approved regeneration project in Nottingham, UK.
Situated within the former Boots Island site, the development worth £605 million will include both long and short stay accommodation, including over 240 build-to-rent apartments.
Robert Ware, chief executive of Conygar, said the application represented an ‘exciting next phase’ of the Island Quarter regeneration project.
The submitted plans include scope for several food and beverage outlets and a co-working space.
The hotel will be part of a wider development scheme which first obtained planning consent in April 2019.
At 2:23pm: [LON:CIC] Conygar Investment Company The PLC share price was 0p at 111.5p
