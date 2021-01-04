StockMarketWire.com - Petropavlovsk has outlined measures taken since the widespread shareholder dissent witnessed at its AGM and RGM in 2020.
The update comes after shareholders voted, successfully, against the proposed directors’ remuneration policy at last year’s AGM and against the election, and re-election of several directors.
Shareholders cited issues with corporate governance and management performance as their reasons for voting as they did.
The company has since focussed on stabilising management and improving governance within its group of companies through a newly appointed board, it clarified in today’s announcement.
In an update, Petropavlovsk acknowledged shareholder dissatisfaction at ‘certain corporate transactions undertaken or proposed’ by the business, as well as a general ‘dissatisfaction with governance and the performance of incumbent management.’
The company said that it will be instigating meaningful changes to ‘realise the group’s potential’, namely a greater focus on returns to shareholders, reduction in levels and costs of debt, introduction of robust and up to date systems and controls with the simplification of the corporate structure.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
