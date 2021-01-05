StockMarketWire.com - Iron-ore producer Ferrexpo declared a special interim dividend of 13.2 US cents following 'strong' operational and financial performance in 2020, and a strong balance sheet.
To date, dividends declared in respect of the 2020 financial year amounted to 33.0 US cents, up from 19.8 cents, the company said.
Ferrexpo said it would consider the final dividend for the 2020 financial year ahead of the group's full year results announcement on 17 March 2021.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: