StockMarketWire.com - Infrastructure group Belfour Beatty said it expected to complete its previously announced initial £50 million buyback programme by the time it releases 2020 full-year results on 10 March 2021.
The maximum price paid per share would be no more than the higher of either 105% of the average middle market closing prices of shares for the five business days preceding any shares being purchased or the higher of the price of the last independent trade and the highest independent bid for shares on the trading venue where the purchase was carried out, the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
