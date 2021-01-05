StockMarketWire.com - Investment company Apax Global Alpha said it had agreed to sell a minority stake in Paycor, a provider of SaaS payroll and human capital management software, to a group of investors.
The transaction valued AGA's look through investment in Paycor at approximately €51 million, representing an uplift of about 30% to last unaffected valuations and an uplift of about €11.8 million in the adjusted net asset value of AGA at 30 September 2020.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
