StockMarketWire.com - Biotechnology company Destiny Pharma said it expected to release results for its phase 2b clinical trial evaluating its XF-73 nasal gel drug candidate used to prevent post-surgical infections such as MRSA in the first quarter of 2021.
The company said it had completed patient recruitment for the trial by 31 December 2020, as planned.
'We previously reported excellent interim safety data in mid-2020 and are now looking forward to announcing the full results of this study and planning the Phase 3 clinical programme,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
