StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical company Allergy Therapeutics said an ex-vivo biomarker study was underway at Imperial College London to evaluate the company's peanut allergy vaccine candidate.
The study aimed to confirm the peanut allergy vaccine candidate's hypoallergic potential and its potent immune response.
The findings were expected to support a peanut clinical programme with first-in-human trial on track for 2021, the company said.
The data would also act as an early clinical predictor of efficacy of the VLP platform and support the acceptance of the investigational new drug application, expected in 2021, and a successful phase I trial outcome, it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: