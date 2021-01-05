StockMarketWire.com - Outsourcing business Equiniti said it had appointed Paul Lynam as chief executive starting 1 April 2021.
Lynam, who would be suceeding Guy Wakeley, had been in the role since 2014, had been CEO of Secure Trust Bank since 2010, the company said.
Wakeley would step down as CEO and as a director with immediate effect by mutual agreement, the company added.
At 8:01am: [LON:EQN] Equiniti Group PLC share price was 0p at 107.2p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
