StockMarketWire.com - Energy industry software provider Getech said it had secured a multi-year licence agreement for its globe product with an unnamed national energy company.
An additional option had also been agreed that 'enables the customer to purchase other Getech data modules, which would enhance and extend its use of Globe,' it added.
At 8:07am: [LON:GTC] GETECH Group PLC share price was 0p at 12p
