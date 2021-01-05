StockMarketWire.com - Electronic and surveillance technology solutions Cohort raised its interim dividend on confidence in its outlook despite reporting wider first-half losses as revenue was hurt by the impact of COVID-19 in the final quarter of the year.
For the six months ended 31 October, pre-tax losses widen to £370 million from £3 million year-on-year as revenue fell to £54.4 million from £60.2 million.
The company proposed to increased its interim dividend by 9% to 3.50 pence per share.
The increase reflected the 'board's confidence in the outlook for Cohort and its commitment to a progressive dividend policy,' the company said.
Looking ahead, the company said it expected its performance in 2020/21 would be in line with market expectations.
