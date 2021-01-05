StockMarketWire.com - Softcat, the UK provider of IT infrastructure technology and services, has said in an update that trading has "continued to be positive" since its Q1 statement in November, driven by continued strong demand from its public sector customers.
The firm's statement ahead of its interim results for the six months to 31 January 2021 said the corporate picture has continued to improve but is also somewhat mixed, with some customers pursuing large projects and others taking a more cautious approach.
Ongoing investment in its multinational and technical capabilities, which continued throughout 2020 despite the challenges of Covid-19, has enabled it to play an important role in these large projects with both corporate and public sector customers.
However, much still needs to be done in the second half of the financial year which remains difficult to forecast, Softcat said. But it added that with the seasonally important December trading period behind, it is significantly ahead of where it expected to be at this stage.
The firm's interim results will be announced on Wednesday 24 March.
At 8:30am: [LON:SCT] Softcat PLC share price was 0p at 1117p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
