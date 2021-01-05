StockMarketWire.com - Data, analytics and insights provider GlobalData said Bernard Cragg would stand down as chairman and be succeeded by Murray Legg.
Legg would assume the role of independent non-executive chairman from the AGM, to be held on 20 April 2021, the company said.
Cragg served as a non-executive director for six years followed by four years as chairman.
