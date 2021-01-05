StockMarketWire.com - PureTech Health a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, has announced that George Farmer, Ph.D., has been appointed chief financial officer. The firm is dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing highly differentiated medicines for devastating diseases.
As a key member of PureTech's senior leadership team, Dr. Farmer will be responsible for all aspects of the company's finances, including capital markets strategy and execution, strategic and financial planning, and financial reporting.
He joins PureTech from BMO Capital Markets where he completed a 15-year career as a senior biotechnology equity analyst providing in-depth sector research for institutional investor clients. Prior to this role, Dr. Farmer served as CEO of Cortice Biosciences, a privately held biotechnology company focused on the clinical development of therapies for brain malignancies and neurodegenerative diseases.
He also served as vice president of corporate development at Synta Pharmaceuticals, a publicly traded company developing cancer therapeutics. Dr. Farmer was a postdoctoral fellow at Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and University of California San Francisco after receiving his Ph.D. in Biological Sciences from Columbia University and a B.A. from Dartmouth College.
Daphne Zohar, founder and CEO of PureTech, said: "This is an important moment for PureTech, as we recently initiated three clinical trials based on programs from our Wholly Owned Pipeline and expanded our presence with the NASDAQ Global Market listing. We believe that George's depth of experience will be very helpful as we share the PureTech story with a broader community of investors."
At 9:26am: [LON:PRTC] Puretech Health PLC share price was 0p at 282p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: