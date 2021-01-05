StockMarketWire.com - Biopharmaceutical group Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals said it had entered into a master translational research services agreement with the University of Pennsylvania to advance the chimeric antigen receptor T-cells developed by the company toward and through clinical trials.
Under the agreement, the company said it would retain Penn to conduct translational research activities in support of the research being performed under the existing sponsored research agreement, which was announced on August 11, 2020.
'We are confident that this collaboration will further accelerate the development of our CAR-T product candidate, which we believe will have a significant and positive impact in the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia, for which there is currently no real effective treatment,' the company said.
At 9:31am: [LON:HEMO] Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc share price was 0p at 8.7p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
