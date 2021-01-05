StockMarketWire.com - Sanne has announced that Fernando Fanton has been appointed as an independent non-executive director with effect from 5 January 2021. He will join the board as a member of the Remuneration and Nomination & Governance Committees.
Fanton brings significant technology experience, gained in companies of different size from start-ups to scale ups and larger corporate organisations. He is technology advisor to Kroo.com and was until recently chief product and technology officer at Just Eat. Previously, he had various senior technology roles at Elsevier, Mendeley.com, McKinsey & Co and the Microsoft Corporation.
Rupert Robson, chairman of Sanne, said Fanton's vast experience in technology both in the UK and the US "will be of great value".
Sanne provides outsourced alternative asset and corporate business services.
