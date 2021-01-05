StockMarketWire.com - Shanta Gold, the East Africa-focused gold producer, developer and explorer, has announced that Yuri Dobrotin joined as group exploration manager on 1 January 2021.
Dobrotin is a global expert in gold exploration with 35 years' experience, and joins Shanta from Barrick Gold where he was a senior district geologist in Tanzania. He was previously the geology manager at Acacia Mining's Kenyan operations where he was directly involved in the discovery of the high grade West Kenya Project, acquired by Shanta Gold in 2020.
Over the last 25 years, Dobrotin has lived and worked across the globe including in the world-famous Red Lake, Abitibi, Kalgoorlie and Lake Victoria greenstone belts.
Eric Zurrin, chief executive officer, said: "Yuri brings a wealth of knowledge and experience from many of the great gold deposits globally. He was a key member of the discovery team at the West Kenya Project and joins Shanta at an exciting time with the company owning 2,300 km2 of highly prospective exploration properties in Tanzania and Kenya. Exploration is expected to be the primary driver for delivering shareholder value in the coming years."
Dobrotin said in a statement: "The New Luika Gold Mine has very high potential. It is not improbable that the Luika, Bauhinia Creek, Shamba and Illunga deposits are different orebodies of the larger single hydrothermal cell, and with more exploration and modelling could be seen as just separate limbs of one deposit which could significantly increase contained gold resources. The West Kenya Project in the Lake Victoria Goldfield contains several styles of classic high grade Archean greenstone gold prospects. The district is young and prospective for multiple new deposits."
At 9:47am: [LON:SHG] Shanta Gold Ltd share price was 0p at 15.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
