StockMarketWire.com - Advertising technologies company, Tremor International, has announced on 4 January 2021 it bought-back 37,770 ordinary shares of NIS0.01 each in the market at a price of 386.8 pence per share.
The ordinary shares acquired pursuant to the buyback programme will be reclassified as dormant shares under the Israeli Companies Law (without any rights attached thereon) and will be held in treasury.
At 9:52am: [LON:TRMR] Tremor International LTD share price was 0p at 226p
