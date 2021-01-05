StockMarketWire.com - Hipgnosis Songs Fund – the music rights company founded by Nile Rogers and Merck Mercuriadis – has acquired the remaining rights to the back catalogue of Lindsey Buckingham, best known as the lead guitarist and vocalist of Fleetwood Mac.
The company, which purchased a 25% share in September 2020, now owns the entirety of Buckingham's music publishing rights, including 161 published songs, as well as a 50% share of any unreleased compositions.
In a statement, the company said it is delighted to welcome Buckingham into the Hipgnosis family with founder, and former Elton John and Guns N' Roses manager, Mercuriadis heralding the ‘unparalleled joy’ Buckingham’s music had brought to the world.
In a statement, Buckingham said he was impressed by Mercuriadis’ admiration of his work, and confident that the music would be ‘curated with great heart and insight.’
At 1:55pm: [LON:SONG] Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited share price was 0p at 117.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
