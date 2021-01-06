StockMarketWire.com - Travis Perkins has announced that Jasmine Whitbread will replace Stuart Chambers who will step down as a director and non-executive chairman on 31 March 2021. The appointment follows a rigorous and wide ranging selection process using an external search firm.
Whitbread, who is chief executive of London First, will step down from that role on 30 March 2021 and become a director and chair of Travis Perkins on 31 March 2021. She has over a decade of experience on the boards of large public companies for whom she has chaired key committees.
Pete Redfern, senior independent director of Travis Perkins thanked Chambers for his "outstanding leadership" of the Board and said: "Stuart has expertly guided the Board as it has shaped the Group's strategy. He leaves Travis Perkins having ensured a strong, capable Board is in place with the skills and experience required to meet the future demands on the business.
He added that Whitbread brings extensive leadership, third sector and commercial experience with exceptional strength in managing stakeholder relationships including with investors, governments, customers, partners and teams,
Chambers commented: "I leave Travis Perkins in a strong position notwithstanding the challenges associated with COVID which it has had to deal with during 2020. I am proud of the efforts of all our colleagues across the Group and would like personally to thank them for their extraordinary commitment. I leave the Company in very capable hands with an experienced Board, well placed to oversee the execution of and continued evolution of the Company's strategy. I wish Jasmine and Travis Perkins continued future success."
Whitbread commented: "I look forward to working with Nick and the board at an important time for the Company and all its stakeholders. The business has proved resilient and highly relevant through the pandemic and I'm excited about its future."
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
