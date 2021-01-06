StockMarketWire.com - Information services and events company Informa said it expected annual performance to meet its guidance amid ongoing pandemic disruption to its event-led businesses.
The company also confirmed the appointment of John Rishton as chair, succeeding Derek Mapp, starting June 2021.
Revenue outturn for 2020 was expected to be within the range of £1.65 billion to £1.68 billion and group adjusted operating profit within the range of £250 million to £270 million.
Its three event-led businesses - Informa Markets, Informa Connect and Informa Tech - all faced significant disruption to physical events activities in 2020, the company said.
But its subscribtion-led businesses performed well through 2020, with renewal rates remaining consistently over 90%, the company added.
Looking ahead, the company said 2021 was 'likely to be a year of return for physical events, rather than full rebound and recovery...'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
