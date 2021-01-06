StockMarketWire.com - Cruise company Carnival said P&O Cruises Australia had extended its rolling pause in operations in New Zealand to departures on and before 25 April, 2021, citing the ongoing impact of pandemic-led restrictions.
The company was initially scheduled to start sailing from Auckland from 6 February, 2021, while Pacific Explorer's operations that were previously paused to 4 March, 2021 and were now paused to 25 April, it added.
The cruise line said it would return to New Zealand for a dedicated 150-day season in July 2022, the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
