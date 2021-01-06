StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca said its diabetes drug Farxiga had been granted priority review in the US to treat chronic kidney disease in adults with and without type-2 diabetes.
'This decision brings us a step closer to delivering this new treatment option for the millions of patients living with chronic kidney disease in the US,' the company said.
The Prescription Drug User Fee Action date, the day the US Food and Drug Administration targets for its regulatory decision, would be during the second quarter of 2021.
The acceptance of the regulatory submission by the FDA and the granting of priority review was based on clinical evidence from the DAPA-CKD Phase III trial of Farxiga.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
