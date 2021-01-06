StockMarketWire.com - Intellectual property-based businesses investor IP Group said it had invested $4 million in its portfolio company Oxbotica, an autonomous vehicle software company, as part of a £36 million funding round led by bp ventures.

Following completion of the transaction, IP Group would hold a stake of 15.0% in Oxbotica.

The funding would be used to 'accelerate Oxbotica's commercial deployment of its autonomy software platform across multiple industries and key markets,' the company said.






