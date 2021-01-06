StockMarketWire.com - UK employee services provider Personal Group has announced that Sarah Mace has been appointed as chief financial officer after holding the role on an interim basis since 1 October 2020.
She was appointed to the board as interim CFO following a successful tenure at Personal Group since January 2014 when she joined as group financial controller and company secretary.
Deborah Frost, group chief executive of Personal Group, said: "In the months Sarah has been in the interim role she has impressed both the Board and our shareholders with her vision for how Personal Group will grow in the future, as well as her ability to implement the change needed to make that vision a reality. She has demonstrated her deep understanding of the business, a clarity of strategic thought and her strength in managing the finance functions across the business."
Mace added: "Our opportunity to take our offering to more workers and grow our business is significant and we have the financial strength, committed team and clear strategy necessary to capitalise on that opportunity."
At 8:09am: [LON:PGH] Personal Group Holdings PLC share price was 0p at 205p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: