StockMarketWire.com - Floorcoverings distributor Headlam confirmed that its operations in the UK and Continental Europe affected by current lockdowns would remain open for the duration of the lockdown periods.
The company said it would continue purchasing product throughout the lockdown, to ensure continued product flow from the EU following Brexit.
The update comes ahead of the next trading update on the 21 January 2021.
At 8:22am: [LON:HEAD] Headlam Group PLC share price was 0p at 316p
