StockMarketWire.com - Advanced computer vision technology company Seeing Machines has agreed to license its Occula Neural Processing Unit to OmniVision Technologies, a developer of advanced imaging solutions.
This agreement, which follows a Memorandum of Understanding between the two companies, is the first silicon license for Occula, which offers a unique NPU design that enables the development of low-cost, high-performance edge-AI to power future human-machine interfaces.
Seeing Machines and OmniVision will work together to deliver optimised, highly integrated solutions to the global driver and occupant monitoring system markets, leveraging existing and new customers globally.
Seeing Machines' CEO Paul McGlone said: "We are thrilled to continue working with OmniVision as both companies combine to continue to deliver excellent price versus performance Driver and Occupant Monitoring solutions to the market."
Seeing Machines said it continues to grow as an automotive leader in DMS technology, having won contracts with a total five automotive Tier 1 customers for a steadily growing number of programs across six global car OEMs.
At 8:23am: [LON:SEEN] share price was 0p at 27p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
