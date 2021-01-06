StockMarketWire.com - Irish homebuilder Glenveagh Properties reported a fall in annual revenue as Covid-19 restrictions weighed on sales and house prices.
For the year ended 31 December 2020, revenue fell to €232 million from €284 million as completions slipped to 700 from 844.
The average selling price was €311,000 down from €321,000 reflecting the group's focus on suburban starter-home schemes.
The company said it concluded 2020 with 'considerable momentum and strong visibility on our target unit deliveries of 1,150 units for 2021.
At 8:40am: [LON:GLV] Glenveagh Properties Plc share price was 0p at 0.83p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: