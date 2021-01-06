StockMarketWire.com - Logistics company Clipper Logistics said revenue in its logistics business for the months of November and December were 50% higher than the prior-year period following 'unprecedented levels' of activity over the Black Friday and Christmas periods.
'The strength of both our underlying markets and our new business activity provide us with an excellent level of confidence in the year ahead,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
