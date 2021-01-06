StockMarketWire.com - Mobile focused gaming content maker Gaming Realms said it had been granted a provisional iGaming supplier license by the Michigan Gaming Control Board.
'The license will allow Gaming Realms to provide its Slingo Originals game content to Michigan's licensed online casino operators once iGaming is approved to go live by the State's Gaming Control Board, which is expected to happen imminently,' the company said.
At 8:48am: [LON:GMR] Gaming Realms Plc share price was 0p at 20p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
