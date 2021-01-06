StockMarketWire.com - Oil and gas company Bahamas Petroleum Company said it had won a court ruling in its favor, marking a blow to environmentalists that had attempted to stop the drilling of the company's well in the Bahamas.
The Honourable Justice Petra Hanna-Weekes had refused to grant any orders that would affect BPC's current operations, allowing the drilling of Perseverance #1 to continue, the company said.
Further hearings are scheduled to take place over the coming months, including a hearing related to the substantive judicial review to be held either in mid-February 2021, or during March 2021.
Drilling of the Perseverance #1 exploration well remains on track to take 45 to 60 days from commencement to complete, at which time BPC would 'be in a position to inform shareholders of the outcome of the well,' the company said.
At 9:03am: [LON:BPC] Bahamas Petroleum Company PLC share price was 0p at 3.44p
